SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Decreased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $84.31. 4,570,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

