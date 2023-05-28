SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

