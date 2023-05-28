SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,687 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $180.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,823,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.24 and a 200-day moving average of $175.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.