Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $442.19 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $442.19 million and $98.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,563.20 or 0.99969847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02105657 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

