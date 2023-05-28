Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,135.0 days.

Solvay Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVYSF remained flat at $110.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29. Solvay has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $117.75.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

