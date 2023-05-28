Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Up 75.5% in May

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Solo Brands Trading Down 9.6 %

Solo Brands stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 1,838,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have commented on DTC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 648,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

