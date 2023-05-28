Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Head to Head Review

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and W. R. Berkley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.40 $39.40 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.31 $1.38 billion $3.89 14.43

Profitability

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A W. R. Berkley 9.73% 17.98% 3.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 W. R. Berkley 0 3 7 0 2.70

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $77.64, suggesting a potential upside of 38.27%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.