Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.79. 5,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

