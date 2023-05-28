Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Position Boosted by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises about 7.0% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $61.22. 1,050,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,503. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

