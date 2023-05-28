Siacoin Trading Down 4% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $174.97 million and approximately $903,028.54 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,267.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00327592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00565392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00418438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,159,232,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

