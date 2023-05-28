Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.06 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $174.06 million and approximately $751,830.85 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00331627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00561089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00423865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,155,992,991 coins and its circulating supply is 54,156,022,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

