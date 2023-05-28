Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Decreases By 15.0%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of WY opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

