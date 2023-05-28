Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Rises By 50.0%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TDWRF stock remained flat at $6.45 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDWRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.