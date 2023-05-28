Short Interest in Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Increases By 100.0%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Tharisa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TIHRF remained flat at $1.16 during midday trading on Friday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

