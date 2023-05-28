Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rises By 79.3%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.34. 44,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 54.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.3814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TELNY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.