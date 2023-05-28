Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Decreases By 17.4%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 616,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.31. 525,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.82. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

