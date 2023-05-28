Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Decreases By 25.3%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

Shares of TNISF stock remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. Técnicas Reunidas has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services for industrial plants. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries. The oil and Gas segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services relating to oil and chemicals processing and production operations, and activities relating to the entire natural gas production and extraction value chain.

