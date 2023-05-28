Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Decreases By 75.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBTC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
About Table Trac
