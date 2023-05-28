Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declines By 17.2%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.80. 651,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,591. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $219.84 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.50.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

