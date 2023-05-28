Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declines By 16.3%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $37,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,564,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock worth $337,151 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of PRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,793. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

