Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Drops By 35.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 204,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 940,910 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,314,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OCFT traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,869. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.21). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $174.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

