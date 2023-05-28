Short Interest in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declines By 16.8%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.14. 992,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

