Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Declines By 55.2%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

