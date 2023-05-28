Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Decreases By 18.5%

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 271,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

