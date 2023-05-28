Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Expands By 108.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the April 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 470,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,428. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

