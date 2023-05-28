Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Expands By 108.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the April 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 470,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,428. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
