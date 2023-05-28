Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Decreases By 55.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY opened at $10.60 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

