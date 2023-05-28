Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Increases By 21.5%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
FONAR Stock Down 0.1 %
FONR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.76. FONAR has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR
About FONAR
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
