Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Increases By 21.5%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FONAR Stock Down 0.1 %

FONR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.76. FONAR has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

About FONAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FONAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FONAR by 38,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

