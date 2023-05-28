Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 39.0%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

