Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Rises By 79.7%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,000 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the April 30th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,658.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

EVGGF stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $137.15.

