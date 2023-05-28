Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Rises By 92.3%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 573.0 days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of CDEFF stock remained flat at C$7.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.30. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$7.97.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.