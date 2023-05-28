Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases By 26.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 1,170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CTSDF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,042. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

