Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rises By 97.1%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,487.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,516 shares of company stock valued at $126,444. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of CWBC stock remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

See Also

