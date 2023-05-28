Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Declines By 32.5%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMBNF remained flat at C$70.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.00. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of C$70.00 and a 12-month high of C$70.00.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

