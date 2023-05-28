Short Interest in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rises By 64.6%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

CATY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $30.86. 234,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,832. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 298,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

