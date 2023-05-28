Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Increases By 93.5%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of CVVUF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,576. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

