Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 18.6%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,546. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.04. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.07.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

