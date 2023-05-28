Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 18.6%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,546. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.04. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.07.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Palladium Resources (DCNNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.