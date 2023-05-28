Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Expands By 61.8%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

CHY stock remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. 455,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,537. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.