Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Expands By 61.8%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
CHY stock remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. 455,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,537. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.