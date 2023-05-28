Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreases By 14.3%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.05. 122,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,407. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Institutional Trading of CAE

CAE Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

