Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreases By 14.3%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.05. 122,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,407. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
