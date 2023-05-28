Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Expands By 40.2%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,419.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $93.24 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.