Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Grows By 78.3%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 58,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.17.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.