Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Grows By 78.3%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 58,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

