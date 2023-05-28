Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Drops By 24.3%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 318,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.92. Biocept has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Biocept

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Biocept in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

