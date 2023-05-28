Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Grows By 27.5%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,198,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,183.1 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BJCHF remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

