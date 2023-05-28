Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Expands By 66.7%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
bebe stores Price Performance
Shares of BEBE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,899. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.
bebe stores Company Profile
