Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Expands By 66.7%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Price Performance

Shares of BEBE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,899. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Get bebe stores alerts:

bebe stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.