Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Drops By 36.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Auddia by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Auddia during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Auddia stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 171,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.