Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Decreases By 11.9%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 873,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,041. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

