Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expands By 87.0%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. 110,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,682. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.98. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

