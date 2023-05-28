Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Increases By 80.2%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of DRTSW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 67.4% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.