Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Rises By 89.6%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,987,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ACP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

