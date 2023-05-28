Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Rises By 88.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.32) to GBX 2,075 ($25.81) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

3i Group Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,509. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Stories

