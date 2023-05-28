Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

SHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

